Budding rapper Lizzo recently had to cancel her appearance at Bumbershoot. Hence, if you were amongst the many heading to Seattle this Friday night for Bumbershoot then you might be a little disappointed to find out Ms. Lizzo will not be making an appearance after all. Though there is a good reason for it and the artist has released a personal message to her fans via her Twitter explaining what happened. "Bumbershoot. I have to cancel cus of severe sinus infection. I been battling all week & tried to power thru but it got worse. I have been advised by my dr that I can’t fly until I am better. I hate cancelling shows. I am so sorry Seattle. I love y’all." The tweet was followed by a video of a bedridden Lizzo looking very under the weather. We wish her a speedy recovery.

The latest news surrounding Lizzo consists of the r-rated DM she received from Rihanna after a dazzling performance at the MTV Video Music Award. Lizzo performed her two beloved tracks “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” with a giant inflatable booty in the background. Shortly afterwards, Rihanna privately messaged her to let her know she "fucked the stage like it was my side bitch." Read the full story here.

[Via]