Oh my... It would appear as though Lizzo struck a nerve after her appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers game this weekend. The impressive squad went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and when the cheerleaders started getting down to her hit track "Juice," Lizzo decided to show off her twerking skills on the jumbotron. The only problem was that her outfit wasn't necessarily very family-friendly. The pop star has been getting a ton of flack online for exposing her booty in a black thong, wearing an oversized t-shirt with a hole cut-out to show her behind. Some have even compared the singer to Rikishi from the WWE. Lizzo is generally unbothered by all of the criticism but she has hit social media to explain the inspiration behind her fit, showing love to Rihanna in the process.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Alongside a crying emoji, Lizzo said that one particular Rihanna video inspired her to attend the Lakers game in such a scandalous costume. In the clip, Rihanna can be seen in a private setting wearing a crystal dress, twerking for her friends. Many fans are remarking that the STAPLES Center and Los Angeles Lakers games are popular for families to attend, reminding the artist that her choice of attire was just way too inappropriate for the setting.

Some people have pointed out the double standard in all this, noting that if a smaller woman had worn the same thing, it wouldn't be as big of a deal. Lizzo genuinely does not seem to care about all this and, to be honest, all the more power to her. Do you.