Lizzo's had all eyes on her lately and she's clearly feeling it. The "Truth Hurts" singer had Tory Lanez preaching relationship goals when a photo showcased him in full bliss mode while hugging the singer. Before that, French Montana dubbed Lizzo his "wifey" and now Lizzo has shown herself some more self-love since showing off her assets on Instagram, yet again.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Houston, Texas-bred singer has made her way over to Brazil and has posted an image of what she's been up to on the other side. As per her latest share to Instagram feed, Lizzo has been lounging and checking out the views and one of the views she's shared with her 7.9 million followers of her own skin. "Views from Brazil 🇧🇷," she captioned an image of her cheeks.

"When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" Lizzo previously told Glamour. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave. I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women."