Lizzo is one of the hottest stars in the world right now. The 31-year-old singer crafted a collection of summer bangers and her album, which is all about female empowerment, is one of the strongest of the year so far. Her single "Truth Hurts" is one of the most popular songs in the world right now and she's listed among some of the contenders for Spotify's potential Song of the Summer. With all that she's accomplished this year, Lizzo is ready to level up and she's doing so by creating a merch empire, applying for several trademarks recently.



"I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch," says the rapper in her hit song "Truth Hurts." The lyric has marinated well with audiences and she's ready to make some big bank off of the phrase. On June 10, Lizzo reportedly filed to legally trademark "100% that bitch!" to use on exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, jackets, jerseys, beanies, wristbands, and more. In addition to her use of the bar on merchandise, Lizzo also plans on clearing the lyric for music or entertainment purposes according to The Blast.

This is just the latest move Lizzo has made in order to protect her art. With the trademark in place, she will be able to profit fully on the idea.