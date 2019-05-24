Lizzo is one of the most unique artists in the world right now. She looks unlike any other female artist and she's fully striving, becoming one of the most talked-about singers this year. She's been a hot ticket on many festival line-ups, hitting Coachella and signing up for several other big events and after releasing her new album, she's pulling press to let her fans know a little bit more about herself.

Earlier today, Lizzo spoke about why she's not entirely down with being dubbed the "next Beyoncé" and moments after that, she appeared on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee. Right off the bat, she started talking about her "fuckboy" situation, saying that they're always attracted to her because she's "thick" and rich. Envy noted that they probably think she's got some popping snacks and good credit, which is why they always slide in her DMs, and she didn't go against that.



Elsewhere in the interview, she started talking about Hustlers, the upcoming film starring Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and herself. When she was on set, she wanted to go a little harder, revealing that she would have been down to show some skin. "I had a little bit of practice," said the rapper about her cameo as an exotic dancer. While she does not go nude in the film, she says she would have been comfortable showing some skin. "Can I just pull my titty out here?" she joked at one point. "I don’t be wanting to pull my titties out. But here’s the thing, it’s not a big deal for me to pull my titties out."

Watch her new interview below.

