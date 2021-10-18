Lizzo responds to the overwhelming amount of hate in her comments.
Lizzo has had enough of all of the bullies incessantly trying to tear her down. While she's one of the most confident, body-positive women in the music industry, the 33-year-old Detroit native is having a difficult time navigating her success with trolls shaming her at every corner, and she took her frustrations out after yet another hater voiced their opinion on Twitter.
Responding to a since-deleted rude comment under her latest twerk video, Lizzo listed off all of the amazing things that she promotes as a celebrity, hoping that a reminder would help people realize that she's not deserving of all the hate.
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
"I promote meditation, plant based nutrition, flexibility & strength by performing high energy choreography for 90mins straight, body confidence & in the video ur ‘commenting’ on I’m literally dancing... get a fucking life," said Lizzo on Twitter. "If I’m moby ur the dick.. & I suggest u hop off mine bitch."
She followed up that post with a more emotional tweet, telling fans that she's struggling with the way she's being perceived right now.
"Sometimes I wonder why I still do this shit—the love feels fake these days and the hate is way too real," she said.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Hopefully, she was able to rest last night and woke up feeling more refreshed. Online hate can get pretty overwhelming and she's a warrior for constantly facing off against her bullies and overcoming the criticism. Check out her latest tweets below.