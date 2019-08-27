With a supersized ballon in the shape of a thong-laced backside as her backdrop, Lizzo performed two of her singles at the 2019 MTV VMAs. The Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist started things out with "Truth Hurts" as she wore a long trenchcoat while her backup dancers' donned pants with the backsides cut out.

She quickly removed her long jacket to reveal her bright yellow one-piece as she began performing her uplifting hit song "Good As Hell." A new set of dancers joined her who were matching in blue and white cloud costumes and afros. She interrupted her performance to take a lengthy shot of tequila, or at least pretended to, out of a bejeweled Patron bottle before giving some words of encouragement to the audience.

"I'm tired of the bullsh*t," she said. "And I don't have to know your story to know that you're tired of the bullsh*t, too. It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right? So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell. 'Cause you deserve to feel good as hell. We deserve to feel good as hell!" she shouts before returning to her Barbershop: The Next Cut track.