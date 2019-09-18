Lizzo's debut single "Truth Hurts" is sitting pretty at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 list and has now hit a new record. The 'Cuz I Love You singer has now tied with none other than Cardi B for having a track that's been in the same spot for three weeks. The duo has made history with Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" from 1998, making a team of woman who've hit this accomplishment without any features.

Lizzo rang in the milestone by showing love to Cardi (her Hustlers co-star) and all the "schmoney" they're pulling in.

"WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNIT," Lizzo shared when her big tune first hit #1.



The Detroit born artist recently spoke on the double standard she comes across in the industry when it comes to her shape and size. "When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" she said. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave. I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women."