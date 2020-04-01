Medical and healthcare workers are putting in overtime. As many people complain about being "bored in the house and in the house bored" while stuck at home during this quarantine, hospital staff and emergency responders aren't taking days off. Some are risking their lives as they as understaffed and overworked helping patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, so pop star Lizzo wanted to give back and say thank you with free lunches.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Lizzo shared a video on Instagram that showed healthcare hospital staff receiving boxes of food. "We wanted to send lunches to hospitals across the country to show our appreciation for the medical workers," she wrote in the caption of the clip while including a link for the public to donate. She also recently gave a shout out to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

"You guys are putting yourselves on the frontline, so because of that, I wanted to treat y'all to a meal," she tweeted. "Lunch on me! I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story." Check out videos from Lizzo as she praises healthcare workers and check out a few thank you messages from hospital staffers who received free meals from the singer.