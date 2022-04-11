Lizzo is making her presence felt. On Sunday, April 10th, the "Truth Hurts" songstress shared an NSFW new video to her feed, showing off her famous booty while simultaneously revealing that she's got the self-proclaimed "song of the summer" dropping this Friday, April 14th.

"IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME," the 33-year-old wrote alongside the good news. "PRE-SAVE LINK IN BIO." In the accompanying video, we see Lizzo rolling down the window of a black luxury vehicle to reveal her oversized sunglasses and curly hair.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Anywayyyyyy," we hear a voice sing before a funky, upbeat tune takes over, soundtracking the Detroit native's walk to board an airplane, during which her outfit – which comes from her new Yitty brand – is revealed to the camera.

Lizzo rocked a sparkly silver chain and a black sports bra on her top half, but her bottom half is what really caught the world's attention. Her leggings, also black in colour, feature plenty of cutouts placed on her crotch, thighs, and on her behind, leaving nearly her whole booty exposed, apart from a tiny black thong providing some coverage at the top.





As Page Six notes, Yitty has been described as a "no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types." The official launch is set to occur tomorrow, April 12th, with products coming in sizes XS to 6X.





In other news, early last month Lizzo soft-launched what appears to be her new man over on her Instagram feed – check that out here, and let us know if you plan to purchase any pieces from the Yitty launch below.

