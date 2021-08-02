Lizzo hinted at dropping new music, on Instagram Sunday, which some of her fans have theorized will be a collaborative effort with Harry Styles.

"Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow," she captioned a post with several "shhh" emojis.

Lizzo's last release, her hit album, Cuz I Love You, arrived in 2019, but she's been mostly quiet on the music front in the years since. She has, however, been quite busy on social media. From building an Internet friendship with Chris Evans to dealing with trolls, she'd made headlines for her posting.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lizzo had to shut down rumors that she killed someone during a stage dive.

"So, I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody," said Lizzo on TikTok. "Like, that rumor, it's a lie, first of all. I've never stage dived in my life and bitch, how, like-- killed somebody!? Y'all really gon' put that on my motherfuckin' name? Like, I know I'm big but bitch, I'm not that fuckin' big."

Check out Lizzo's Instagram post below.

