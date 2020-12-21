The holidays are a time for lavish gift-giving and other displays of gratitude. Of course, being a Grammy-award winning artist does make it much easier to show appreciation in the biggest way. Over the weekend, Lizzo shared a video to her Instagram account surprising her mother with a brand new car.

The 32-year old "Truth Hurts" singer recorded as her mother, Shari-Johnson-Jefferson, was led outside where a black Audi was waiting in the driveway with a big red bow on it. Upon opening her eyes, the mother of the hitmaker broke out into tears of joy. As they embraced, Lizzo confirmed that it was in fact a brand new Audi.

"You see these things on television and you never expect them to happen to you," Johnson-Jefferson said as she walked towards her brand new whip.

"Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas," Lizzo wrote in the caption next to the video. She continued, "I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family."

Photo by Kevin Winter via Getty Images.

She added that because her father passed in 2009, before her mainstream success, she is making "sure I spoil Mama."

She has certainly come a long way since 2009, from sleeping in her car to becoming a household name by the end of the decade. Congrats to Lizzo's mother on the new car!

Lizzo has certainly been in the holiday spirit recently, sharing a video of herself twerking in front of her Christmas tree on her Instagram over the weekend as well.