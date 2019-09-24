Lizzo Surprises Fans With Another "Truth Hurts" Remix Featuring K-Pop Boy Band, AB6IX

If you already thought Lizzo x DaBaby made for an odd pairing on the last remix of "Truth Hurts", then hearing that she enlisted a K-Pop boy band for a new take on the hit won't be too surprising. Lizzo is surely one of the biggest breakout stars of the year and when you're at the top, you'll pull out all the stops to ensure that you don't lose that position. Collaborating with AB6IX has the potential to spread Lizzo's music to even more demographics, even though she has definitely attained some international attention already. AB6IX only released their first EP in May - after forming through the Mnet survival series Produce 101 - so they will gain some new listeners through this collaboration, as well.

"Truth Hurts" has been sitting in the top spot of Billboard's Hot 100 for four weeks now, making the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rapper ever. The steady rollout of remixes evidences Lizzo's mission to keep her song up there. Although, it seems unlikely that she'll beat Lil Nas X's 19-week streak with "Old Town Road".

On this remix, AB6IX joins Lizzo halfway through the first chorus to contribute layers of breathy singing. Lizzo's second verse on the original is then replaced with some pseudo-rapping by the Korean collective. The five members' voices chime in to deliver some half-Korean, half-English bars.

Quotable Lyrics

I hate the frame about the idol

더 높이 올라

Breathe like a title

한계는 없어 Yeah

Errday I'm on my way yo

It's OK