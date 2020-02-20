Lizzo, arguably the hottest pop singer on the scene right now, is stealing fashion headlines again -- someone please give her a permemnant spot at New York Fashion Weeks from here on. She won’t disappoint.

After turning heads earlier this year at a Los Angeles Lakers game in her "thong dress," on Tuesday she showed up at the 2020 Brit Awards in London in a full-length, Hershey’s chocolate wrapper-inspired gown. The brown satin dress, designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, was emblazoned with the words "milk chocolate" and even featured product details such as nutritional facts and a giant barcode on one side. Adding some serious bling to the quirky outfit, Lizzo carried a diamond-encrusted Judith Leiber purse that resembled a partially-unwrapped candy bar. She finished off the look with a deep brown lip color, brown eyes, and nails that looked as though they were dipped in molten chocolate.

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

The fashion diva posted a series of photos in her chocolate dress on Instagram as well as a full post with the racy caption:

“The best kind of chocolate. If you ever wondered what I taste like...”

We're melting, Lizzo!