It appears Lizzo’s nipple pasties put up a fight the other evening. The 32-year-old singer Lizzo delivers quality, comical content to her nine million Instagram followers on the regular, and last night was no exception. The “Truth Hurts” singer posted a one-minute video of her grappling with her nipple pastie, which was firmly glued to her breast.

The video depicts Lizzo painstakingly pulling at the nipple pastie, which seemingly did not want to come off. “Help, my nipple pastie won’t come off,” she cried, “I’m scared, it’s been on for two days. I don’t know what to do—it hurts so bad” After a couple unsuccessful yanks, she continues, “I’ve put oil on it. Oh my god you guys...I think I’m taking off the skin.”

Unable to remove the stubborn pastie, and in evident heaps of pain from her attempts to do so, Lizzo declares at the end of the video she’s taking a much-needed break. Her followers swarmed the comments with suggestions to ease the removal process, ranging from soaking the pastie in warm water, to smearing it with Vaselline and blow-drying it. Whether because of her fans’ suggestions or by her own accord, Lizzo eventually figured it out, posting an IG Story of her triumphantly waving the pastie in front of the camera and flinging it behind her shortly after her initial post.

All in a day's work.

Last week, Lizzo made waves with her dazzling appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2. Check out her look here.

