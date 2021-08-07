Lizzo Strips Down To A Thong As She Gives First Preview Of "Rumors" Single

Days ago, Lizzo set the hearts of her fans racing when she revealed that she had new music on the way. The singer has been working hard over the last two years since her career catapulted to new horizons, but we have received a solo effort from Lizzo in that time. She's toured, performed, worked as an activist, and won several awards, but it seems that she's been quietly plotting her comeback and the season is nearing.

We know that "Rumors" will be arriving next week after she shared on social media that she's in a "new era," but Lizzo returned on Friday (August 6) to kick off the weekend with a preview of her new music with the help of a thirst trap.

"They don't know I do it for the culture, goddamn / They say I should watch the sh*t I post, oh goddamn / Say I'm turning big girls into hoes, oh goddamn / They say I get groupies at my shows, oh goddamn," Lizzo sings in a clip of a teaser of "Rumors." As she addressed the gossip that she faces in the song, she also stripped down to a thong and showed off her backside, causing mayhem in her comments.

"Rumors" is slated to arrive on Friday, August 13, so make sure to check back with us when it is released. In the meantime, check out Lizzo's post below and let us know what you think of the track thus far.