She and Cardi B resembled Greecian goddesses or Hercules-inspired Muses in the music video to their single "Rumors," and as fans soak up the collaboration, Lizzo is dishing on the next phase of her career. The singer-rapper is ready for her next big wave and she spoke with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 about connecting with Cardi on a track that is quickly climbing the charts within the first 24 hours of its release.

"There was no one else for it. There was literally no one else," she said of wanting Cardi to assist her on "Rumors." Lizzo added, "From the day the ink dried on her Atlantic contract, I said, 'Please get me on a song with Cardi B.'"

"She's just funny. I like funny people and she can rap. You know what I'm saying? Seriously be rapping," Lizzo continued. She called Cardi "the ultimate" who "has always done it right," admiring the way the Bronx rapper responds to critics. "It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a groundbreaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar."

Lizzo added that while she's out there "trying to get this money" in order to "live a happy life," Cardi "just follows her heart." Yet, Cardi B wasn't the only person that Lizzo mentioned during the interview. On "Rumors," Lizzo mentions Drake in one of her verses where she playfully denies hooking up with him. Lowe wanted to know why she chose to include the OVO icon.

"I just thought it would be so funny to say," the singer answered. "I have a small relationship with him. He's very cool. I just feel like women, there's so many times where girls' names get dropped in songs because they're fine." Watch Lizzo chat with Zane Lowe below.