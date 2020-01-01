With the year and decade coming to an end, millions of people are sharing lessons they've learned over the last 10 years. Social media is crawling with before and after side-by-side photos of people who are reflecting on their circumstances this time back in 2009, including many celebrities whose lives have drastically changed after being bitten by the bug of fame.

Lizzo previously took the time to share how far she's come following her Saturday Night Live performance, writing on social media that she was once a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes. On Tuesday, Lizzo also took part in the thoughtful 2009 to 2019 posts and added her own. "2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving," she wrote. "2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house. Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything."

Aside from her motivational message, Lizzo also showed off her red hot New Year's Eve look and suggested that she was planning on showing out. "Finna go Lizzo and show my whole ass tonight 😏," she wrote. Check out her posts below.