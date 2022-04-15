Lizzo Shares "About Damn Time" Single, Announces New Album

She's spoken openly about the stressors she has felt in recent years and Lizzo has an uptempo track that will elevate moods, even her own. The singer-rapper has been storming the charts during her rise within the last few years, but with success can also come struggles with mental health.Lizzo seems to have answered many of her own battles in her new single "About Damn Time," an uplifting track that sees the glass half full.

With the release of "About Damn Time" comes the announcement that Lizzo's forthcoming album, Special, will arrive on July 15. It's a long way away, but it's expected that this rollout will be epic. Lizzo has called her new single the "song of the summer," and the effervescent, Disco-inspired Pop vibe will pair well with warmer months.

The single arrives with a visual, so stream Lizzo's "About Damn Time" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

It's bad bitch o'clock, yeah, it's thick-thirty

I've been through a lot but I'm still flirty (Okay)

Is everybody back up in the buildin'

It's been a minute, tell me how you're healin'

'Cause I'm about to get into my feelings