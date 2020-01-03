Lizzo's life changed immensely in the last decade. The "Truth Hurts" singer went from living in her car and crying herself to sleep to buying her mother a house and having most of her songs hit #1 in 2019. "Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything," she said when reflecting on her past.



Ahead of new years, Lizzo hit up the Marquee nightclub in Las Vegas to perform a little set with guests such as Nas, NFL player Craig Robertson and RuPaul’s Drag Race Aquaria and more, Page Six reports. The publication details how Lizzo shared her resolutions for 2020 and they included: “No basic bitches in this new decade,” “succeed in all our businesses,” and to “not let the bullshit get to you.”

Just a few weeks back, Lizzo was criticized for her outfit of choice to a basketball game since her bare cheeks were showing. The ordeal brought forward a double standard question and the singer responded accordingly:

"Who I am and the essence of me and the things I chose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same," she said. "You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself like, this is who I've always been. Now everyone's looking at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.