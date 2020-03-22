Lizzo's decision to sport a surgical mask over her mouth during the coronavirus pandemic got her put on blast by the Internet, as health professionals report major shortages of medical supplies and equipment. Since the coronavirus outbreak, many folks are unable to access personal protective equipment like masks and gloves. Hospitals are running low on space and resources, and medical practitioners are under-equipped to properly protect their sick patients. It's for these reasons that people were vocally critical of Lizzo for wearing a surgical mask despite, as far as we know, not having coronavirus. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lizzo responded to this criticism, noting that she "got strep throat at the worst time ever." On a photo of her infected throat, Lizzo explained her situation.

"Got strep throat at the worst time ever," she wrote. "It's nobody's business but I'd prefer y'all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home." In the caption, she continued the message. "Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you're bored," she urged. "Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion."