It goes without saying that Lizzo has an extremely positive outlook when it comes to her body image. Despite the opinions of a few Internet trolls, or that diabetes remark made by fitness guru Jillian Michaels earlier this year, the Cuz I Love You singer is constantly proving that big girls can feel comfortable at their current weight while still finding ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Based off her new vegan journey, it looks like Lizzo is balancing both rather well.



Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

While her diet hopefully doesn't include chocolate-shaped purses like the one she jokingly chewed on at the 2020 BRIT Awards (seen above), Lizzo did show off a tasty list of actual vegan-friendly foods in a recent video posted on her TikTok under the title "What I Eat in a Day: Tales from a fat Vegan." The menu includes kale, frozen fruit, red cabbage, carrots, hummus, mushroom balls, vegan diet cola and a special peanut butter & jelly smoothie made with "love from Jesus" amongst other ingredients. Towards the end of her clip, a text that reads "We still need justice for Breonna Taylor" appears on the screen, followed by the message, "Text "ENOUGH" to 55156 to demand that the officers that murdered her are arrested and charged." Nothing like a side of social justice to go with your vegan diet, right?

Watch Lizzo's "fat vegan" essentials TikTok video below, and do what you can to assure we get justice for Breonna Taylor as well: