This past Friday, Lizzo returned to the forefront of the music industry with her first new song in two years: the Cardi B-assisted single "Rumors."

While promoting her latest release during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Lizzo went into deep detail discussing the new song as well, the Greek mythology-inspired visuals, and what it was like working with Cardi B. Apparently, it was incredibly raunchy because according to HipHopDX, the "WAP" rapper hinted at wanting to take part in some sexual foreplay with the "Truth Hurts" singer.

After Angela Yee brought up the rumor about Cardi B, Lizzo gasped and responded, "Let me tell you something. This is the funniest person."

She continued telling the story, saying, "Like we were sitting there and she was like, 'Ok, now whisper into Lizzo's ear,' and this is the first time we had to do that because at first, we were just kind of chatting. And she was like, 'I want to eat your pussy,' when I say I died laughing, this girl is so funny to me. After that the director split us up. She said, 'Alright y’all can’t stand together anymore we’re going to have to do this in post.'"

Charlamagne Tha God asked Lizzo how she knew that Cardi B was actually joking with her, prompting the Cuz I Love You artist to admit that she wasn't 100% sure. "To be honest with you, I can’t tell if she was joking or not," she said, laughing. "Because you know she is always talking about big girl pussy. She always talking about it. She say, ‘Pussy stay wet/Like a big bitch, remember that?"

"Listen, I been keeping track records of this, you know, she talks about it all the time," Lizzo continued. "She said, ‘You know how big girls have wetter vaginas?’ she talks about fat girl pussy all the time and she has that tongue, so who knows. Maybe the rumors are true."

Watch the video below to hear Lizzo tell the story about her x-rated verbal encounter with Cardi B. Are you surprised that the "Up" rapper whispered that in your ear? And do you think that it was appropriate?

