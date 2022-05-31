Just like the rest of the world, Lizzo needs to log out of social media from time to time to protect her mental health, but when she resurfaces, you can count on the 34-year-old to make a bang – like she did earlier today.

On Monday evening, the "Truth Hurts" singer returned to her feed with a cheeky video of her practicing her dives in the pool, not hesitating to show off her bodacious behind in her blue and white tie-dye swimsuit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Hi... I needed some time. How are you?" she wrote in the caption, addressing her absence from posting for over a week.

Hours later, Lizzo returned with a photo dump and some words to express how she's been feeling as of late. "We are in wild times and I don't know how to express it, or what to do about it," she began.

"...All I know is I'm gonna try to be part of positive change on this planet. People are precious and deserve to be protected. Take care of yourselves today. Love you."





In her most recent upload, the Detroit native began with a panoramic video taking in the beautiful mountain views around her. Next, we see a clip of Lizzo standing in the pool, a man who could be her boyfriend not far from her, followed by a video with some booty shaking.

Other inclusions find Lizzo feeling herself in front of the mirror, showing off her colourful new nails, and giving us a look inside her drink – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



