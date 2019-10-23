Lizzo's name was recently dragged in the mud when she was accused of stealing the lyrics for her smash single "Truth Hurts." Songwriter and producer Justin Raise shared a lengthy statement on his allegations to Instagram detailing how he wrote the lyrics to the tune and has "quietly" been trying to get his credit behind the scenes.



"The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand," Justin wrote.

The Cuz I Love You singer has finally responded to the allegations that have been circling the web for some time, sharing her side of the story with one single tweet. Lizzo first made it clear that her song was based on a meme she saw that inspired her to write the song.

"The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life and its words are my truth," she wrote. Lizzo then made it clear that she's shared her "success" with the creator of the tweet and that's it.