Lizzo did the damn things at last night's Video Music Awards in New Jersey when she performed her two beloved tracks “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” with a giant inflatable booty behind her and her dancers. Her jaw-dropping set was not only loved by those who were lucky enough to witness it first hand, but also those at home.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

One person, in particular, who couldn't hold back from congratulating Lizzo on her stage moves was none other than Rihanna who hit Lizzo up in her DMs to send her a congratulatory message. "She DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good," Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight after she jumped off stage. "She said I fucked the stage like it was my side bitch. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line."

Lizzo then agreed with the Navy when it comes to Rihanna's new music, but admitted that she'll let Riri work at her own pace. "Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period," she added. "I am not going to bother her, 'cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna."