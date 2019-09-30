It took two years for Lizzo's hit "Truth Hurts" to actually become a smash record and, before it reached the pole position on the Billboard Hot 100, the singer even considered quitting music. She knew the song was supposed to be big and, when it wasn't, her team had to convince her to be patient. Finally, the right time has come and the rising star is celebrating her fifth straight week with the most popular song in the country. While she's already achieved something special, she's keeping her short-term goals in mind, realizing that she has a chance to make some history.

Taking to Twitter, Lizzo urged her fans to continue streaming the hell out of "Truth Hurts." If it remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for another two weeks, the recording artist would meet Iggy Azalea as the women with the longest-reigning female rap No. 1 records of all time. Right now, Lizzo is on her fifth week and once she completes seven, she and Iggy will be neck-and-neck. The rapper tweeted: "IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS... TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME..... RIGHT NOW ITS ‘FANCY’ CAN WE DO IT?!"

Lizzo clarified that she has absolutely no beef with Iggy Azalea, saying that "Fancy" is actually a dope song. "*Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it," she typed.

Do you think Lizzo will dethrone the current record-holder?