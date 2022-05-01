It's "About Damn Time" for Beyoncé to tell Lizzo where she got that baby photo. In case you missed it, when the Detroit-born songstress celebrated her 34th birthday last week, Queen B followed through with her tradition of sending the star special greetings from her website, as she's done with so many famous faces over the years.

As Uproxx reports, Lizzo got wind of the good news thanks to a screenshot posted on Twitter by @BeyLegion, revealing the throwback baby photo that Yoncé selected for the message.

MEGA/Getty Images

Quote tweeting the original post, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker wrote, "Beyoncé?! Where [you] get this pic??" clearly in shock at the fact that a legend like the mother of three knew just how to get access to Lizzo's family photo albums. "I ain't seen this since I was born," she added, including a crying emoji.

In the past, Bey has also made headlines with her birthday messages for the late Breonna Taylor, as well as her mother, Tina Knowles, and Lil' Kim, just to name a few.

By now, Lizzo appears to be used to getting love from the "Halo" vocalist, but when Beyoncé sent her greetings back in 2020, she didn't hesitate to share her mini freakout with fans, following it with a twerk video.

In other news, the recent birthday girl has been staying booked and busy as of late, promoting the launch of her Yitty shapewear brand, dropping off a new single, and announcing the arrival of her upcoming album Special.





Somewhere in between all that, she found time to perform alongside Harry Styles during his second weekend at Coachella, and take on double duty as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

