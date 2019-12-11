One year ago, many of us had no clue who Lizzo even was. Fast forward to today and her songs are dominating the Billboard charts, her name is included in hundreds of daily headlines, and she's one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world. The 31-year-old recording artist is bringing her brand of bouncy pop to the forefront, hitting with songs like "Truth Hurts," "Juice," "Good As Hell," and more. On an annual basis, Time releases their pick for the entertainer that made the largest impact that year and their choice for 2019 should surprise nobody.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Instead of opting for somebody like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion or DaBaby, Time selected Lizzo as their Entertainer of the Year. To be completely honest, this shouldn't be a shock to anybody. The way that Lizzo has completely blown up is astounding and she's set to enjoy an even stronger 2020 campaign. After her magazine cover was revealed, the artist took to social media to share her elation.

"ARE.. YOU.. NOT.. ENTERTAINED?!?" asked the star excitedly in her caption. "Thank you @time for naming me Entertainer of the Year." Her cover was shot by Paola Kudacki, showing her in a yoga-like tree pose while wearing an extravagant costume. In addition to the reveal of Entertainer of the Year, climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year. What do you think of their selections?