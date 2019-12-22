Lizzo made her Saturday Night Live debut, last night, for the Eddie Murphey-hosted episode, which was his first time hosting in 35 years.

The Grammy-nominated singer performed her two tracks "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts." For both songs, she championed electric performances in front of holiday-themed backdrops.

Last week, suffering from the flu, Lizzo canceled two performances in New England. She was slated to perform in Boston at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball, and then, in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam. She explained on Twitter saying, "To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight’s show due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you." She later added, "Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me."

The rest of the night included a handful of celebrity cameos such as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan. Eddie Murphy also brought back a number of his most memorable SNL characters.

Lizzo's next performance is scheduled for The Chelsea’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas on December 31st, according to People.