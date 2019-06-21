Lizzo has always unapologetically been herself and it's one of the most appreciated qualities of the "Truth Hurts" singer. The 31-year-old has previously discussed just how much she loves herself and all the dimples in her butt. “I’m doing this for myself. I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks," she said. "I love normalizing my black-ass elbows. I think it’s beautiful."

But just as any human, Lizzo has down days and the singer isn't afraid to speak about those moments, as she recently did on Instagram. Lizzo posted a video to her feed that sees her blocking the camera with text that reads: "I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lizzo received a wave of support and kind words from fans and followers which prompted her to follow-up with another video where she got even more candid and shed a couple tears. "I went on live to have a discussion about triggers. My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy. But I love that I’m more emotionally honest lately. I love that I can use my sadness constructively in real time for gratitude," she captioned the video.

Watch in full below and if you too feel the weight of the world on your shoulders, just know that what you're going through right now isn't forever.