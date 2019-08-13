Lizzo is a single woman who is open to mingling with a man that will enjoy her flute abilities. The "Truth Hurts" singer was a recent guest on the Australian television show, The Project where she playfully teased how she wants to hook up with a Hemsworth but should would never touch Miley's former man.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After revealing that her ex was "evil" because he's a Gemini, Lizzo was asked if she would ever date someone of the same astrology sign again. "I don't think that oil and water really mix, you know what I mean?" she said. "I think that next time a Gemini comes into my life in any kind of romantic space, I'm just gonna have a few questions off top before I go any further!"

Lizzo was told that Australia was home to a few Geminis. "I'm ready! I'm gonna find a Hemsworth cousin. I'm gonna find the Hemsworth younger brother, and see what's up!"

When the "Juice" singer was reminded that Liam was now single, she took the right path and let it be known that she would never. "Oh I'm not messing with Miley's man. I need my own Hemsworth!"

Watch her full interview below.