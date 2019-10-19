After wrapping up its appearance in Atlanta last month, the REVOLT Summit will continue its inaugural run in Los Angeles next weekend. And just ahead of its official arrival in California, the Summit has announced the addition of new talent to its lineup of speakers and performers.

Having already been anchored by the support of entities such as TDE, new names that include Lizzo, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Lilly Singh, Kahlani, Melina Matsoukas, Storm Reid, and Al Harrington will also be in attendance.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

"Each will bring their own voice to panel conversations rooted in the business of Hip Hop and dedicated to equipping aspiring young leaders with the tools for success," reads a press release.

For Lizzo, Kehlani, Sign and Reid, that will include taking part in the Follow Her Lead panel where they will unpack being women int he entertainment industry, "breaking barriers, pursuing their passions and chasing their goals on their journey to the top."

In Al Harrington's case, he will sit down with Snoop Dogg for The Smoke and mirrors panel where they will discuss the billion-dollar cannabis industry and how the hip-hop community can get in. Harrington's qualifications for the talk stem from the former NBA star's Viola Brands company, which specializes in both medicinal and recreational marijuana manufacturing.

The event officially kicks off on October 25th. Tickets can be purchased at REVOLTSummit.com