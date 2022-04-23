If there's one word to describe this year's Coachella headliners, it would have to be generous. All last weekend, hundreds of famous stars took to the stage in Indio, California to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and to boot, plenty of them brought along surprise guests that only made their setlists more incredible.

One of the biggest names on this year's roster is former One Direction member, Harry Styles, who's gearing up for the release of his third studio album – Harry's House – on May 20th.

While fans were excited enough to see the English vocalist on his own, last week he brought out Shania Twain to perform a duet of "Starstruck," only exciting audiences even more before he went on to debut a handful of new songs.

For weekend two, Styles kept the energy high, and although it seemed impossible to top a song with the Queen of Country, he managed to do by tapping his good friend Lizzo to join him for a few tracks.

As TMZ reports, the famous duo paid tribute to Gloria Gaynor, singing "I Will Survive," along with another throwback track that Styles knows all too well – "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction.





Lizzo expressed major gratitude for the opportunity over on Instagram, writing, "Last night was amazing – @harrystyles is a treasure, God's gift to rock n roll. The light that comes from him is real and infinite... He makes being on stage in front of hundreds and thousands easy, cuz it's [with] a friend."

Big Sean also took to the stage for the second time last night, once again taking his girlfriend Jhené Aiko up with him, and although YG didn't return this time, we did hear from Mike Posner, who transported us back in time with a performance of "Cooler Than Me."

In other Lizzo news, the "About Damn Time" hitmaker acted not only as the musical guest on last week's episode of Saturday Night Live, but also as host – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more Coachella updates.

