Back in December Tommy Hilfiger revealed that he was interested in working with Lizzo. Now, the breakout pop star has confirmed that Hilfiger did in fact reach out, and she's already set her sight on her signature item with the iconic designer: thongs.

It was on Sunday that TMZ caught up with the singer the day after she took home the prize for Entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards. They prompted her on Hilfiger's past statement as she confirmed that he get in touch. While she wasn't too wordy on what they discussed she expressed that she'd be interested in working on a line of the cheeky undergarments that have colored her public persona.

Prominently, December also marked the time when Lizzo sported a cutout dress courtside at a Lakers game that showed off her assets clad in nothing but a black thong. She caused a stir when she proceeded to twerk when the jumbotron's focus was on her at the time.

Tommy Hilfiger is certainly no stranger to creating iconic and inclusive styles in the digital age. Most memorably, he teamed up with Zendaya to create a line in extended sizes and lengths to accommodate both plus-sized and tall women. Time will tell what actualizes, if anything, from a Lizzo spark.