Fresh off a little controversy fueled by her flashing her booty on the jumbotron at a Lakers game, Lizzo proves once again that nothing can extinguish her dedication to having a good time. On Tuesday night (Dec. 10), she was the headliner of 99.5 ZPL's Jingle Jam at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. From the jump, Lizzo's microphone was wonky, but she powered through like a champ.

TMZ shared a collection of clips that show the breakout star struggling with technical difficulties. She starts calling out "MAC AND CHEESE" to test out the mic, but awful sounds keep coming out the speakers. An indignant fan in the background is heard complaining that "you can't have an act like this come to town and then the sound doesn't work." While this man moped, Lizzo is seen twerking on stage to distract from the heavy silence in the arena. She then encourages the fans to cheer despite the unfortunate circumstances. That kind of spirit is what makes Lizzo worthy of being named TIME's "Entertainer of the Year" (as she was today).

The sound crew managed to get the mic working properly for her to close out the show with back-to-back smashes, "Juice" and "Truth Hurts". After witnessing those power anthems, people probably managed to leave the venue feeling good as hell.