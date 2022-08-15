She took a giant leap into the reality television arena without knowing how well it would be received, and now, Lizzo is nominated for an Emmy—actually, several. The Grammy winner has been taking the music industry by storm as she leads the Pop-Rap space, but her Amazon Prime reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls has also proven to be successful as it has earned six Emmy nominations this year. Deadline caught up with Lizzo to discuss her latest accomplishment and she detailed where she was when she learned the good news.

Lizzo told the outlet that she was in the middle of editing a TikTok video when her manager called her. She didn't think it was a big deal so she decided to keep working on her video.

"I ignored the call and kept editing," she said, recalling that she was thinking at the time, "'I gotta finish this TikTok before I get on this plane.' Then he called my assistant, and he was like, 'Put her on the phone now!' I found out that way. So that was pretty awesome."

While many expect her show to receive at the very least one win, Lizzo said she's not particularly concerned with writing her acceptance speech.

"I think I'm more excited about what I'm going to wear. Like, it's just a big deal to be there," she said. "This is going to be my first Emmys, my first Emmys carpet. I want to feel like the belle of the ball. So, I think I'm more excited about planning my look than a speech."

She also said that it wasn't necessarily her intention to "make a show," but to document her own journey in finding "raw, untapped talent." Check out the trailer for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls below.

