Lizzo is experimenting with her look. During a recent run-in with TMZ outside of Drake's West Hollywood Super Bowl weekend concert, the "Truth Hurts" singer opened up about a piercing party that she had attended and posted about on TikTok, seemingly hinting that she got some new NSFW jewelry for her lady bits.

"I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!" the 33-year-old told the outlet, prompting the cameraman to ask how many new ones she had gotten herself at the party earlier that day.

"You can't see my coochie, I can't show you," Lizzo tole the cameraman, causing fans to speculate that she may have bitten the bullet and gotten a p*ssy piercing. "I can't show you! I can't show TMZ my p*ssy!" she insisted as the reporter asked her once again.

Elsewhere during their conversation, the Detroit native was asked if she would ever consider posing for Playboy, especially considering that her "Rumors" collaborator Cardi B was named the publication's first-ever creative director in residence back in December.

"Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me," Lizzo gushed. "I LOVE Playboy! Yeah, I'll do it!"

Earlier this month, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker shared a thoughtful message of self-love to her Instagram feed, written in the caption of a tastefully taken nude video. "We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves," she wrote.

Read what else Lizzo had to say about loving herself here, and check back in with HNHH for future updates on your favourite artists.





