Lizzo is known for her successful music career, but she also gets a lot of recognition for her confidence and body positivity. The 34-year-old songstress loves showing off her physique, and has no problem firing away at haters who don't like it-- in fact, she did it today.

The "Good as Hell" artist took to Twitter with a message for her trolls. She wrote to her nearly two million followers and said, "Dudes be ugly w no bitches talking bout “oK LiZzO” as an insult in girls comments… I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick… ISSA COMPLIMENT. If u can’t make it past the cheeks... just say that."

In an effort to redeem the negativity surrounding the "okay Lizzo" comments, the Detroit native made it the caption to her recent post. She posted three pictures of her attending the official "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" screening at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. She wore a hot pink spaghetti strapped dress with matching leggings, gloves, and heels.

In recent news regarding the artist, back in April, she revealed that she was in a relationship. When asked, by Andy Cohen, if it was hard being dating while being a superstar, she responded, "If you have the right person, no. Not at all. It’s not even a factor. Because it should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."