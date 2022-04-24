It's the final day of Coachella 2022, and if you've been on Instagram today, you've likely seen some of your favourite stars stepping out in their trendiest outfits, ready to soak in the last performances before the world-renowned music festival closes its gates for another year.

Among those in attendance at weekend two is none other than "About Damn Time" songstress Lizzo, who didn't hesitate to show off her stylish monochrome outfits on the gram.

Don Arnold/Getty Images

For day one, the Cuz I Love You vocalist had all eyes on her in a bright pink fit, boasting pants with intricate details including tassels and patchwork paired with a distressed shirt in the same colour; of course, her accessories, makeup, and nails all matched as well.

Day two saw Lizzo get a little barer, pulling on a custom purple bikini from her Yitty brand, which she teased could be a jumping-off point for a future swim line designed by the Detroit native. In one of her recent uploads, she shared several selfies – including one from the back – while wearing the cheeky swimsuit.





In another post, the multihyphenate did what she does best – twerked. With her long, purple locks covering her curvaceous body, Lizzo clapped her booty cheeks along to the music, later recruiting her friends to dance alongside her.





Elsewhere in the news, when she wasn't watching her favourite artists perform, Lizzo joined Harry Styles on stage for his second weekend headlining.

The pair performed heartwarming duets of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" together – read what the American starlet had to say about the incredible experience here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more Coachella updates.



