2022 has proven that Lizzo is a force to be reckoned with. Not only did she score her second number one with "About Damn Time," and take home a moon man for Video for Good at this year's MTV Video Music Awards --- the songstress added yet another win to her ever growing list of achievements. On Monday, she won her first ever Emmy Award in the Outstanding Competition Show category for her work as executive producer and host of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo poses with her trophy at the 2022 Emmy Awards- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a tearful speech, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me." The tears didn't stop there, Lizzo went on to share advice to her younger self and thank all the women that were apart of Big Grrls. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you,” she shared.

"One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls.” Lizzo's win comes just weeks after she revealed that she was in the middle of editing a TikTok video when her manager called her about the show's six Emmy nods. "I ignored the call and kept editing," she told Deadline. "'I gotta finish this TikTok before I get on this plane.' Then he called my assistant, and he was like, 'Put her on the phone now!' I found out that way. So that was pretty awesome."

Congrats to Lizzo and the cast of Big Grrrls on their Emmy win. Check out Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, streaming now on Amazon Prime.