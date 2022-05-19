Her hit series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls has taken over Amazon Prime and industry executives are ready to feature Lizzo in another production. The superstar hitmaker is sitting at the top of the world as her new single "About Damn Time" rules over airwaves—and TikTok with its own dance craze—but now fans will receive a full-length documentary about Lizzo's rise to fame.

According to Billboard, HBO Max is partnering with the singer to showcase her life before she became a "Truth Hurts" icon. “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started," she said.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” Lizzo continued. “From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, who acts as head of original content at HBO Max, also said, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

At the moment, HBO Max has yet to share the title of the documentary and it is unclear when it will be released. However, fans can expect to receive Special on July 15.

