For anyone who has to celebrate their birthday during this COVID-19 quarantine, we're all sorry. Many celebrities join you in your at-home festivities for your big day, including Lizzo, who turned 32-years-old yesterday (April 27). The pop icon wanted to make sure that she still partied regardless of her circumstances, and she even shared a video to Instagram that was a compilation of clips showing herself twerking for the camera.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

There were hundreds of thousands of well-wishes that rolled in for Lizzo's birthday, but there was one that stood out among the rest. The queen of the Beyhive, Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, took the time to send a special message to the "Truth Hurts" singer, and it's safe to say that Lizzo acted as anyone else would. She pretty much freaked out and shared it on social media.

"YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B*TCH !" Lizzo penned in a screenshot of Beyoncé's message. "I don’t know how to ACT 😫 She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade... I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water 🥴." Check it all out below.