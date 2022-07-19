Lizzo says that she occasionally will playfully DM with Rihanna, referring to her as "Mommihanna." The Special singer discussed her interactions with Rihanna during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Taking a call from a fan, Lizzo was asked if they could ever expect a collaboration with Rihanna.

“Okay, did the army send you?" Lizzo replied. "Rihanna was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a Lizzbian for a day.'”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

She went on to say that she and Rihanna will playfully flirt and occasionally even talk about sex; however, this has stopped since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together.

Lizzo added: “We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other. We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna.’ So congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.”

While not naming names, Lizzo added that many high-profile celebrities have slid into her DMs over the years.

“You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you playin’.’ ‘Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?’ Like, I always see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today,'” she explained.

The interview with Andy Cohen comes just days after the release of Lizzo's long-awaited fourth studio album, Special. She will be embarking on a full arena tour in support of the album this fall.

Check out Lizzo's comments about Rihannahere.

[Via]