Lizzo has always been very open about discussing all elements about who she is. She's previously called out a double standard in the industry when it comes to being "brave" for her confident ways. "When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" she said. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave."



More recently, the "Truth Hurts" singer opened up to CBS and discussed the numerous comments people say about her body and how a statement that may "mean well" isn't always the case.

"Somebody's like 'well you know, you a big girl so you can never have short hair, you always gotta have big hair cuz you a big girl' and they say that lovingly but I'm like that's a little mosquito bite," she explained. "You don't even know it's there but soon you look up and you're covered in mosquito bites."

Lizzo explained how she had to "peel back a lot of layers" until she got past such remarks about who or what she's supposed to do based on her body.