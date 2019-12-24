It's safe to say that Lizzo is "feeling good as hell." The singer is one of the top breakout artists of the year and she just wrapped a Saturday Night Live performance that has been praised by critics. Not only that, but the show was hosted by comedy legend Eddie Murphy and is an iconic moment the 31-year-old pop star is sure never to forget.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Despite all of her successes, Lizzo continues to be a polarizing artist due to her message of body acceptance. The full-figured singer is unapologetic when it comes to her appearance, a level of self-confidence that rubs a few people the wrong way. Author and social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins recently had a few things to say about Lizzo on Twitter, and he certainly elicited a bevy of responses.

"#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America," Dr. Watkins wrote alongside a photo of Lizzo on stage. "Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease."

Lizzo caught wind of Dr. Watkins's remarks and gave him a piece of her mind. "I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," she said. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏."

Dr. Watkins took to his YouTube channel to address Lizzo's response and he wasn't afraid to share how he really felt. "When I see Lizzo, I see her up on stage shakin' her ass...again, the fat Cardi B, that's basically what [she is], the fat Cardi B," he said. "It bothers me because I see the Vicki Dillard's of the world, I see intelligent black women that represent the community well. Black women who believe in the black man. Black women who aren't making their career man-bashing and going out here and making fools out of themselves who can't even get an ounce of airtime on TV. Can't even get an ounce of airtime on national TV but yet you'll take this lady who's embarrassing her family, acting a goddamn fool." Read their exchange and watch his video below.