Lizzo stepped out for her 34th birthday with her boyfriend at Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. While she hasn't confirmed the identity of her mystery man, The Shade Room has reported him to be actor Myke Wright.

For her night out, Lizzo rocked a black sheer dress and a matching pair of glasses with "that bitch" written on them.



When approached by the paparazzi in a video published by TMZ, she remarked, “Just stream ‘About Damn Time’ and pre-save my album Special. I’m just kidding, I want some dick! Another story for another day.”

Ahead of her birthday, Lizzo announced that her upcoming album, Special, will be released in July. The lead single, "About Damn Time," was released on April 14.

"I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love," she recently told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

She continued: "That's the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love."

Earlier this week, Lizzo announced that she'll be embarking on a tour to support the album. The series of concerts across the United States will kick off in September and run through November.

