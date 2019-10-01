We think it's safe to say that Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts" will be on rotation for a very long time considering the empowering verses and endless love people have for the singer. The track recently hit a milestone only Cardi B and Lauryn Hill had accomplished when the tune sat on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks. By no surprise at all, the song has now gotten a visual rendition when a fan used the song as a backing track over a beloved scene in Disney's The Aristocats.

As seen in the clip below, instead of cats Berlioz and Marie singing their scales and arpeggios, they go off to "Truth Hurts" and it's surprising how perfect the song fits in the scene. Lizzo was a fan of the mashup so much that she reshared it to her feed with a very Lizzo-esque caption: "THIS IS BIG PUSSY ENERGY."

Lizzo recently shared a sweet post to her feed in tribute to her father who she thanked for showing her how to own her "power."

"Happy birthday daddy I took all day to finally hear your gift... thank you for showing me my power, and thank you for reminding me not to be afraid of that power," she wrote. "I still struggle with fear and anxiety... everyday is a struggle... but I know I can give my fears to you, and that you’ll always be there to protect me from above."