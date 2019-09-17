Last night the "Truth Hurts" singer used her platform for no good when she shamed a Postmates delivery person who was taking too long with her food order. “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” Lizzo wrote in the since-deleted tweet, that was accompanied by Tiffany's photo. “She lucky I don’t fight no more.”



Scott Legato/Getty Images

Right away, fans and followers clapped back at Lizzo alerting her to check her status since shading a service worker isn't a good look. "Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food," one Twitter user responded. The 31-year-old has clearly taken notice of the statements sent her way and has since released an apology admitting that she was very wrong.

"I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door," she wrote.

We think it's safe to say Lizzo learned her lesson here.