Valentine's Day 2021 may be behind us, but fans remain fixed to photos and videos of their favorite artist's Love Day festivities. We saw Offset and Cardi B steal away for a beachside vacation, Quavo and Saweetie enjoy some alone time in their rose-filled room, and Michael B. Jordan rent out a tunnel in an aquarium so that he and Lori Harvey could have some alone time. Famous couples were showing up and showing out all weekend, and earlier today (February 15), Lizzo and SZA revealed a sneak peek into their Galentine's Day celebration.

The pair of singers popped up on Instagram together as Lizzo posted a few photos from her Valentine's Day party. She gave special shout outs to her friends who have been supporting and loving her through all the changes of her life. "God sent me some angels forreal," Lizzo wrote in a caption with red heart emojis. "Thank you for holding me down all quarantine we got more to go but thanks for keeping me healthy and sane."

In another post, she posed with SZA in red, fur lingerie. "COOCHIE COOCHIE COOOOOO @sza (why we too fine)," she quipped. SZA reposted their pictures on her Instagram Story and added, "Lizzo is Vibe queen chief." Check out highlights from their friendly get-together below.

h



Instagram